Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple – European Wrap 9 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC foreseeable tumble to $9,000
Bitcoin bulls are focused on breaking short term resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the hourly timeframe. The push for recovery comes after another dip to $10,000. Last week, support above $9,750 once again failed to make the much anticipated CME gap to $9,600, discussed on several accounts by the FXStreet’s team since last week. For now, the path of least resistance appears to be upwards but can the flagship cryptocurrency sustain momentum above $10,250. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes $250, but why are whales on a buying frenzy?
The smart contract cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been pivotal between the key support at $320 and the critical resistance at $360 since September 5. The lock-step trading happens in the wake of a devastating fall from August highs at $489 to September’s support at $310. Read more ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP may have bottomed out, ready to retest $0.27
Ripple's XRP is the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $10.66 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2370, down 1.3% in the past 24 hours, and mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday. Read more ...
