Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities

The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery. Read more...

Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction

Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion. The coin has lost over 7% in the recent 24 hours and 12% on a week-to-week basis. Read more...

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control

Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals. Read more...