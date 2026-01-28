TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 28 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 28 January
FXStreet Team

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Retail interest sparks in BCH amid reversal chances

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading around $600 at press time on Wednesday, framing a potential double bottom reversal on the daily chart. The BCH token is witnessing renewed capital inflows into its futures contracts amid a positive funding rate cycle, signaling renewed investor interest. Technically, Bitcoin Cash could rally toward $655 if it sustains momentum.

Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX holds near $12 as spot ETF debuts on Nasdaq lifts bullish sentiment

Avalanche (AVAX) price holds above $12 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from the lower boundary of its horizontal parallel channel, signaling early signs of stabilization. The launch of Avalanche spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by VanEck this week on Nasdaq signals improving market sentiment. In addition, supportive on-chain and derivatives data for AVAX suggest a potential recovery if bullish momentum builds.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend recovery after retesting key supports

Bitcoin price recovered slightly, closing above the midpoint of a horizontal parallel channel at $87,787 on Monday, after a 7.48% correction last week. BTC continued its recovery on Tuesday, finding support around the midpoint level. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC is trading at $89,300. If the $87,787 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend the rally toward the upper boundary of the horizontal pattern at $90,000.

FXStreet Team

