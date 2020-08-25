Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum – European Wrap 25 August

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Downside is the path of least resistance as long as $12,000 intact –Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound below $12,000 since the previous week. A cluster of technical barriers discourages speculative traders, many of whom are disappointed by the fake breakthrough. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,635, having recovered from the intraday low of $11,516. The coin is mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280

Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend. Support at $275 came in handy halting the crypto from suffering dire losses.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD claws back ground after a sharp sell-off below $400.00

Ethereum's ETH dropped below $400 after an initial attempt to settle above $410 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $395.00, down over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. From the short-term point of view, ETH is still moving within a strong bullish trend amid low volatility.