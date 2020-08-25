Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum – European Wrap 25 August

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Downside is the path of least resistance as long as $12,000 intact –Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound below $12,000 since the previous week. A cluster of technical barriers discourages speculative traders, many of whom are disappointed by the fake breakthrough. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,635, having recovered from the intraday low of $11,516. The coin is mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Read more ...
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280
Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend. Support at $275 came in handy halting the crypto from suffering dire losses. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD claws back ground after a sharp sell-off below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH dropped below $400 after an initial attempt to settle above $410 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $395.00, down over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. From the short-term point of view, ETH is still moving within a strong bullish trend amid low volatility. Read More ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
