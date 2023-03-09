FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, AVAX & Chainlink – American Wrap 9 March

AVAX price needs to rally 27% to prevent spiraling lower

AVAX price slid back to mid-January levels after a disappointing end to February. This continued into March as well, and the altcoin is now nearing the critical support level, which will require the bulls to support the cryptocurrency. Avalanche will, at the least, need to rally up to this price point in order to secure a sustained recovery.
AVAX/USD 1-day chart
US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data surprised investors with a relatively high spike to 517,000 jobs in January. The forecast for February is a more modest 205,000, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any surprises in the data. 
Bitcoin price reaction to US NFP data release
Chainlink (LINK) price tanked again this week as altcoin traders did not love the fact that all eyes were on cryptocurrencies during a part of the Senate semi-annual hearing with US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. A segment of his hearing was devoted to cryptocurrencies and concerned which areas Powell would like to have more monitoring. Without any doubt, Powell called out stablecoins and asked Congress for more harsh and strict monitoring to avoid systemic risks and domino effects that could spill into the real economy.
LINK/USD  4H-chart    
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital. 

Bankrupt Mt.Gox's largest creditor, the Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to keep the returned Bitcoin, instead of shedding its BTC holdings. At a time when the crypto market is filled with uncertainty from Silvergate bank's collapse and US law enforcement's recent sale of 50,000 BTC

Polkadot (DOT) price action is in the crosshairs again with several other altcoins as traders are puzzled by the communication from the Crypto service Gemini.

Cosmos (ATOM) price has been in a downtrend since February 20, dropping by a significant margin as selling pressure escalated. Investors were booking profits to avoid further losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday's market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.

