Chainlink price at risk as Powell hearing has Capitol Hill focused on cryptocurrencies

- On Tuesday and Wednesday Powell had his semi-annual hearing on Capitol Hill.
- LINK tanked the past few days on the back of Powell’s outlook and request for more monitoring of cryptocurrencies.
- Altcoin traders are set to price in another risk premium as more regulatory scrutiny could get underway in the coming months.
Chainlink (LINK) price tanked again this week as altcoin traders did not love the fact that all eyes were on cryptocurrencies during a part of the Senate semi-annual hearing with US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. A segment of his hearing was devoted to cryptocurrencies and concerned which areas Powell would like to have more monitoring. Without any doubt, Powell called out stablecoins and asked Congress for more harsh and strict monitoring to avoid systemic risks and domino effects that could spill into the real economy.
Chainlink price set to tank 13% on coming regulatory pressure
Chainlink price could slide below $6 as investors may unwind their stakes in LINK. Returning to Tuesday and Wednesday, Fed Chair Powell asked Congress for more severe monitoring of one segment of cryptocurrencies. The segment at hand is stablecoins, where Powell would like a stricter regulatory and financial framework to protect against the risk of crypto spilling over into the US economy and causing a US bank to default.
LINK will see traders price in more uncertainty in its price action. Expect to see another 6% decline toward the monthly S1 support level, near $6.27. Should the legal framework also contain decentralized coins, expect that to be a massive game change with LINK set to slide toward $5.70.
LINK/USD 4H-chart
Of course, the part on stablecoins was only a minor part of the Senate hearing. Expect the dust to settle with no big changes in the coming months, which opens a window for recovery up toward $7. The Relative Strength Index is a second reason why price action in LINK can climb higher as it is currently glued to the oversold barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
Unlike Uncle Sam's 50k BTC, Mt.Gox Investment Fund does not want to sell its Bitcoin holdings: Report
Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s largest creditor, the Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to keep the returned Bitcoin, instead of shedding its BTC holdings. At a time when the crypto market is filled with uncertainty from Silvergate bank’s collapse and US law enforcement’s recent sale of 50,000 BTC
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a 15% crash
Polkadot (DOT) price action is in the crosshairs again with several other altcoins as traders are puzzled by the communication from the Crypto service Gemini.
Cosmos price could slide to $10 as multiple hurdles subdue ATOM bulls
Cosmos (ATOM) price has been in a downtrend since February 20, dropping by a significant margin as selling pressure escalated. Investors were booking profits to avoid further losses.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.