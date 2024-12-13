Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Aave & Crypto – European Wrap 13 December

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and XRP stalls while ETH eyes rally
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance near $101,100, hinting at a potential downturn. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) eyes a rally if it can firmly close above $4,000, and Ripple (XRP) holds support at $1.96, with a breakdown signaling a possible decline.
Aave Price Forecast: Bulls aim for $500 round level amid whale accumulation, positive on-chain metrics
Aave (AAVE) price extends its gains, trading above $370 on Friday after rallying more than 30% this week. AAVE on-chain metrics supported this rise as its trading volume, active addresses, and Total Value Locked (TVL) have reached record levels.
Ukraine to legalize crypto by 2025
Ukraine is set to legalize cryptocurrencies by early 2025, focusing on clear regulations and taxation without offering any special tax incentives. The proposed legislation aims to regulate digital assets, ensuring financial stability while addressing risks such as tax evasion and money laundering.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pro-crypto French Hill selected as Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee
Republicans selected French Hill as the new Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. Hill is a crypto supporter and spearheaded the FIT21 bill for crypto regulations. French Hill will be replacing Chair Patrick McHenry, who is retiring from office.
Ethereum could see new all-time high above $5,000, on-chain data signals bullish momentum
Ethereum is up 1% on Thursday as it aims to tackle the selling pressure near the $4,000 psychological level. On-chain data shows that ETH has begun seeing increased bullish momentum, which could push its price to a new all-time high above $5,000.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin price tops $102K as Trump’s firm acquires Ethereum and Chainlink
Cryptocurrency market valuation broke $3.5 trillion Thursday, up 9.4% since Tuesday's market crash halt. In the last 24 hours, 104,700 traders liquidated $172.7 million in long contracts, accounting for 58% of the $298.5 million total liquidations.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set for $0.00004000 breakout as ETH leads market recovery
Shiba Inu price has rebounded 22% from its 14-day low of $0.00002400 recorded during the crypto market dip on Tuesday. With the Ethereum ecosystem attracting rapid capital inflows, is SHIB on the verge of a major breakout?
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.