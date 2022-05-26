What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
Crypto.com price is about to pull off an unexpected move
Crypto.com price is likely to commence a countertrend rally in the coming hours. Crypto.com price shows reasons to believe a strong countertrend rally will occur very soon. The bears are now printing very minuscule-looking bearish candles on the daily chart.
Ethereum whale scoops up 86.7 billion Shiba Inu while large wallet investors shed SHIB
Ethereum whales have accumulated Shiba Inu consistently through the meme coin’s bloodbath. While most large wallet investors have shed their Shiba Inu holdings, BlueWhale0073 has scooped up more SHIB tokens for their portfolio.
Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin price is primed for a spike in volatility
Dogecoin price is forming unpredictable behavior. A price spike back into $0.10 now has a high probability. Dogecoin price continues to display the need for balance within the steep declining price action.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.