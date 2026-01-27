Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Axie Infinity, Chiliz & Hyperliquid — Asian Wrap 27 January

Axie Infinity is up 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 21% gains from Monday and a bullish start to the week. The gaming token regains retail demand following the announcement of its app token, bAXS, to replace the AXS token across the ecosystem and gameplay rewards. This surge in retail demand pumps the AXS futures Open Interest to a three-year high.

Chiliz rebounds from the $0.050 psychological level at the start of this week, signaling a fresh recovery. At the time of writing, CHZ is up over 4% on Tuesday, extending the 10% gains from Monday. The recovery in CHZ would likely test the $0.064 peak from January 17, and a decisive close above it would open the door toward the $0.073 level, marked by the December 20 low.