Hyperliquid (HYPE), River (RIVER), and Chiliz (CHZ) are gaining bullish momentum, recording double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Altcoins, including HYPE and CHZ, are rebounding and reclaiming lost ground, while RIVER is in a price-discovery phase, reaching a record high of $88 on Monday. Technically, the outlook for these top gainers remains upside biased.

Hyperliquid regains momentum with trendline breakout

Hyperliquid is up 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 12% gains from the previous day. The HYPE token rebound approaches the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $26.29, which remains below the 100- and 200-day EMAs, projecting a bearish bias.

The exchange token’s recovery broke the declining trendline connecting the December 4 and January 18 highs, easing headwinds.

Technical indicators on the daily chart reflect renewed bullish interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 crosses above the midline with further room for growth before reaching the overbought zone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) triggers a buy signal on Monday with a bullish crossover.

If HYPE clears the 50-day EMA at $26.29, the 100- and 200-day EMAs at $30.20 and $32.85 would pose a threat of limiting the upside move.

HYPE/USDT daily price chart.

On the flipside, the zone near the broken trendline, close to $23.58, remains a crucial support level, which was active in late December and early January and marked by the December 21 low.

River halts the parabolic rise

River takes a breather of 2% at the time of writing on Tuesday after a 21% rally on Monday. River surged over 100% over the last three days on the announcement of a $12 million investment from Justin Sun, TronDAO, Arthur Hayes, and The Spartan Group.

The immediate resistance for RIVER lies at the R1 Pivot Point at $93, followed by the R2 Pivot Point at $115.

The RSI at 75 on the daily chart signals overbought conditions, suggesting heightened buying pressure at nearly unsustainable levels. At the same time, the MACD and signal line extend the upward trend as histogram bars expand above zero, indicating a surge in bullish momentum.

RIVER/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, a potential reversal in RIVER could test the central Pivot Point at $57.

Chiliz’s recovery from key support gains traction

Chiliz rebounds from the $0.050 psychological level at the start of this week, signaling a fresh recovery. At the time of writing, CHZ is up over 4% on Tuesday, extending the 10% gains from Monday.

The recovery in CHZ would likely test the $0.064 peak from January 17, and a decisive close above it would open the door toward the $0.073 level, marked by the December 20 low.

The RSI at 62 rises higher, sustaining above the midline, indicating renewed demand without flashing overbought conditions. Additionally, the MACD approaches its signal line as the red histogram contracts, indicating an ease in selling pressure.

CHZ/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, the $0.050 psychological level remains a crucial immediate support for Chiliz.