Avalanche price makes a turn for the better
Avalanche price shows classic ramping pattern accompanied with price ascension. AVAX price has breached the oversold level on the Relative Strength Index. If the technicals are correct, a breach of the $50 barrier could happen rapidly.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: Whales take naps at the shore
Binance coin shows reasons to believe in a market bottom. Traders should keep the smart contract giant on their watchlists throughout the summer. Binance coin price is beginning to show evidence of strength as the bulls have propelled towards previous highs established during the end of May.
This MATIC price prediction is so far the best trade of 2022
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.25 region, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario remains a breach below $0.54 until further notice.
