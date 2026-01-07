TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aave, Hyperliquid & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 07 January

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls. Supporting this bullish setup, on-chain and derivatives metrics indicate improving market sentiment, hinting at a potential near-term breakout.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates below 50-day EMA as bullish bias strengthens

Hyperliquid (HYPE) experiences a pullback of over 1% at press time on Wednesday, struggling to extend the breakout rally of a resistance trendline. Derivatives data suggests a buy-side dominance among traders, as capital inflows align with positive funding rates and increased interest from large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales. The technical outlook for HYPE focuses on the overhead 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $30.00 as a crucial resistance.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin price closed above the upper consolidation range of $90,000 on Saturday. BTC rose nearly 4%, retesting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 on Monday. However, the rally paused on Tuesday as BTC struggled to close above this resistance level. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading slightly down at around $92,700. If BTC closes above the $94,253 resistance, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $100,000.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate.

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Institutional demand shows mixed sentiment with alternating inflows and outflows this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.