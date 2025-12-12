TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aave, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 12 December

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls. Moreover, on-chain and derivatives data also support bullish sentiment, while the pattern’s technical target suggests a rally above $296.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Dogecoin trades near $0.1400 at press time on Friday, holding steady after a 2% drop the previous day. The meme coin trades within a consolidation range, extending from the November 21 low at $0.1332 to the November 26 high at $0.1568. A decisive close above $0.1568 would confirm the bullish breakout, which could extend the rally to the $0.1810 zone.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin price was rejected at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,199 set in October) on Wednesday and declined slightly that day. However, on Thursday, BTC rebounded after retesting its $90,000 psychological level. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $92,000.

