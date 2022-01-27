While a return to $0.37 for CRO price is the more likely move, a close above the Tenkan-Sen at or above $0.40 would give any short-sellers pause and could entice bulls who are on the sidelines to participate. Upside potential is limited to the $0.50 value area.

Conversely, the Composite Index has a higher high while the candlestick chart has a lower high – a condition known as hidden bearish divergence, a warning sign that the current corrective move higher is likely to terminate and the trend will continue south. If CRO bulls can push a close above $0.47, that would invalidate the hidden bearish divergence.

Crypto.com price may be positioned for a retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.37. However, the daily oscillators give mixed signals on how likely that drop may be. The Relative Strength Index is in neutral territory and of no help in determining a bias. The Optex Bands oscillator, on the other hand, is just turning up and moving out of extreme oversold conditions – signaling a likely bull move coming up.

Crypto.com price was handed a massive rejection move during the Wednesday trade session – as did the broader cryptocurrency market. As a result, the interpretation of Wednesday's candlestick leans heavily on the bearish side of the trade, but a continuation move south is not a foregone conclusion.

