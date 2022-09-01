- Crypto.com coin sees traders flee this morning during ASIA PAC and European sessions as markets are rattled.
- CRO price dips and erases gains from Wednesday as a series of events puts traders on edge.
- Expect more downturns in the run-up to Friday's US job numbers.
Crypto.com coin (CRO) price action is in the crosshairs as a few geopolitical elements trigger traders to pull out of risk assets. For a few days already, the PBOC has been trying to break the dollar's strength with stronger fixings of its currency but has so far seen its efforts fully crushed because of announced lockdowns in a large part in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Russia committed it would buy a substantial amount of yuan and other friendly currencies, triggering another run of ruble strength against most major currency pairs.
CRO price not insensitive to forex correlation
Crypto.com coin price action is on the back foot today and currently breaking to Wednesday’s lows after the initial gains got erased on the back of two external geopolitical events. As you can read above, another round of lockdowns on major blocks in the million-people city of Shanghai is triggering fears of more supply chain issues and production disruptions. Next, Russia is teasing and taunting the US and Europe by buying large portions of forex from China and other 'friendly' nations like India to trigger a devaluation for the already battered euro, spilling over into a negative risk sentiment that sees a small sell-off in cryptocurrencies.
CRO Price thus could fall further towards the low of this week at $0.1170, with a possible slim 4% loss. Overall this could be a telling sign of things to come with the US job report on the docket tomorrow, possibly triggering an exponential loss that could go as far as a 20% downturn, with CRO price slipping below $0.1000. That devaluation could come from a still solid and positive job report, making it harder for markets to hang on to the idea that the Fed will soon start to lose its monetary conditions, thus not opening up more cash to invest in cryptocurrencies.
CRO/USD Daily chart
Of course, for now, the losses look contained, and as seen this week, the US equity session has often reversed the losses incurred during the European trading session. That could be the same case today with a very light US calendar on the economic front, opening up some room for bulls to push equities and risk assets higher. CRO price could be seen paring back losses and trying to hit $0.1330, which is the new monthly pivot for September and coincides with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
