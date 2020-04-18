Cryptoccurrency Market Update: Ethereum leads recovery, Bitcoin and Ripple prep for the moon

- Ethereum breaks above $180 for the time since the March 12 break down.
- Bitcoin price settles above $7,000 as bulls focus on higher levels at $7,500 and $8,000.
- Ripple bullish action stalls under but the bulls hold on to the control.
The cryptoccurrency market turned bullish on Friday following drab and bearish actions at the beginning of the week. The entire market and especially the major cryptoassets led spiked incredibly led by the granddaddy, Bitcoin. Intriguingly, buyers have naturally assumed their position on the market and are keen to push for more action above respective key levels.
BTC/USD, for instance, reversed its action incredibly from support it had found above $6,400. The momentum paced above several other key levels including $6,600 and $6,800. Further action pulled above the coveted $7,000 the same Friday. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is teetering at $7,228 after growing in value by 2.81%.
The daily chart shows that the bulls are working hard to rise above the resistance at the 50% Fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $10,540 to a swing low of $3,884. According to the technical picture, more action is expected to the upside. For example, the RSI is gradually moving north above the average while the MACD has crossed into the positive territory. These indicators among others place Bitcoin strongly in the hands of the bulls.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily
ETH/USD is the best-performing coin among the top three digital assets. Buyers have pushed it 7.23% higher on the day to the extent that it has touched $184 (March highs). At the moment, Ether is trading at $184 amidst increasing buying pressure and high volatility. A break above $184 could easily pull Ethereum price closer to the critical $300 level.
XRP/USD, on the other hand, has not been left behind by the broad-based bullish wave. The third-largest cryptoasset has advanced 3% on the day to exchange hands oat $0.1947. On the upside, $0.1953 (intraday high) is the immediate resistance. As for the bulls, achieving the milestone of crossing past $0.20 for the second time this will give them an opportunity to focus on higher levels at $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum skyrockets, ignors another hack attack on DeFi protocol
BTC/USD has regained ground above $7,200 during early Asian hours to trade at $7,220 at the time of writing. The coin has grown by 1.5% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD utperforms BTC on a macro level
Ripple price performance has lagged behind other major cryptoassets since the beginning of 2019. Although 2020 looked bullish for the token, at the moment the future of XRP in terms of price performance is still bleak especially after losing ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD soars 3% as focus shifts to $200
Ethereum price is showing its prowess among the top three and other major cryptocurrencies on the market. Following the breakout on Thursday last week, Ether has called several resistance levels including $160, $170 and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD swing to $50 seems imminent
Litecoin is trading within an ascending channel amid recovery from the devastating price crash in March. A bullish price action in the first week of April tried to close in on $50 but fizzled out at $48.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.