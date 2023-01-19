- Crypto traders refused to pay ransomware hackers, resulting in a 40% decline in the amount received from victims in 2022.
- Hackers received $456.8 million from their victims in 2022, down from $765.6 million that they pocketed in 2021, based on data from analytics firm Chainalysis.
- The research report from Chainalysis points at a 10.4% drop in attacks and a 40.3% drop in overall ransomware revenue.
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Also read: Mysterious investor makes $55,400 in 20 minutes on Binance, insider trading or not?
Crypto traders refuse ransomware hackers, marking year-on-year decline in their collection
Cryptocurrency traders refused to give in to ransomware hackers in 2022. Market participants who were subjected to the attack denied payments to the attackers. In 2022, hackers gained 40% less than the cryptocurrency they pocketed in 2021. A drop from $765.6 million to $456.8 million marked a 40% decline in funds received by hacker’s wallet addresses, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
There may be a discrepancy between the actual amount received as not all the crypto wallets are controlled by ransomware hackers. Ransomware researcher Allan Liska noted a significant decrease in the number of attacks between 2021 and 2022, a decline from 2,865 to 2,566. Interestingly, there was a 10.4% drop in attacks and a 40.3% drop in overall ransomware revenue.
The number of malicious programs that attackers used in 2022, exploded. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm identified 10,666 new ransomware variants in the first half of 2022. This is nearly twice the number when compared to 2021.
Experts believe one of the key reasons for the decline is that cyber insurance firms are less willing to help their clients pay ransoms and insist on more stringent security measures to prevent attacks in the first place. Interestingly, the lifespan of each ransomware code variant is getting shorter over the years. In 2022, the average ransomware strain remained active for 70 days, down from double, 153 days in 2021 and 265 days in 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink bulls need to face music as rally ends
Chainlink (LINK) price is entering a crucial moment for its rally that started at the beginning of the year. In the first two weeks of 2023, only some light second-tier data came out and hardly any headwinds were present to challenge the rally.
Shiba Inu bulls drop ball, risking full rally unwind
Shiba Inu price collapsed in a volatile session on Wednesday after hitting 22% gains intraday. SHIB saw bulls quickly cashing in, triggering a big fade into the US closing bell.
Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?
Bitcoin’s rebound above $21,000 in January has resulted in euphoria, market participants are optimistic for the second time after July. The overall supply of BTC on exchanges has dropped from 11.85% to 6.65% Year-on-Year, signaling a rise in self-custody.
Solana Price Prediction: Buy the dip or end of bull rally?
Solana price shows a clear shift in the market structure after forming a local top at a crucial hurdle. This development has a chance of sliding lower and triggering a steep correction for SOL holders.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.