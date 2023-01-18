Mysterious investor makes $55,400 in 20 minutes on Binance, insider trading or not?

The investor used Uniswap and swapped 190,000 USDT for 190,024 USDC. These funds were used to purchase 5,833 RPL. The anonymous wallet holder exchanged another 10,000 USDT and bought an additional 209.49 RPL with it, ten minutes ahead of the Binance listing announcement.

On January 10, He Yi, the co-founder of Binance, shared details on the exchange’s insider trading policy. Yi claimed that Binance employees of any ranking are not allowed to participate in personal short-term trading and must hold positions for a minimum of 90 days.

The anonymous wallet holder scooped up RPL tokens, sold their holdings within the first ten minutes of the listing announcement and collected $55,400 in profits. The trader’s purchase of 6193.46 RPL tokens was noted by crypto experts on Twitter, examining the trade for signs of insider trading.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.