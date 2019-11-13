Crypto Today: “The answer is out there, Neo”, and the virus is spreading

Here's what you need to know on Wednesday:

Markets:

- The top 3 cryptocurrencies have been extending the trend of low volatility. Bitcoin is dropping by -0.84% ($8,737), Ethereum is losing -0.64% ($185.9) while XRP is sideways, edging up +0.12% ($0.2725).

- Among the Altcoin, STORM/USDT stands out once again. Leaping by +6.29%. NEO/USDT is jumping with a remarkable +14.36%. QTUM/USDT is joining today's bullish group at 4.35%.

- On the downside, there are only a few price intense movements, with the most notable declines being that of the MATIC/USDT pair at -2.88%. Stellar Lumens is taking it today with a cry after many days in the lead, and XLM/USDT is falling by -2.08%.

- Among Bitcoins hunters, Ethereum continues to do its job and increases its relative value in Bitcoins by 0.27%. The ETH/BTC cross has a challenge at 0.025, from which it could open up a strongly bullish scenario.

Chart of the day:

NEO/USD

Industry:

-The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a payment system continues. The FOLD app may be used to pay for Airbnb reservations. The platform has a rebate program by which it returns a percentage of the user's expense also in Bitcoins. Users can pay at Amazon, BestBuy, Burger King or Southwest Airlines.

-China's leading newspaper, Xinhua, publishes a cover story declaring Bitcoin as the world's first successful model of Blockchain technology. It also highlights the possibilities of use for fraudulent activities as a weak point.

Regulation:

- Bakkt, the platform sponsored by ICE, is the first to obtain a license for trading Bitcoin Futures backed by the same cryptocurrency. Bakkt competes with the CME Bitcoin futures market, in this case with a model backed in physical dollars.

Quote of the day:

The Block (@TheBlock_),

"China's digital currency will provide required anonymity in transactions, says official."