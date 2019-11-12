Here's what you need to know on Tuesday:
Markets:
- The main actors of the crypto board continue to express the lack of trend force that began on Monday. Cardano stands out today with a rise of 2.15% against the US dollar.
- STORM is storming higher, with a gain of 13% against Bitcoin in an accumulated gain. Momentum is set to continue – at least in the short term – amid the bullish crossing of the fast averages.
- Ethereum edges up against Bitcoin (0.12%) and is already up a whopping 39% since September's lows.
Chart of the day:
Industry:
- BAKKT, the cryptocurrencies venture of International Exchange (IEX), expands its business and will launch an institutional cryptocurrencies custody platform.
- Alibaba, in partnership with Lolli, a New York-based Bitcoin app, has enabled a cashback program designed for US online shoppers on November 11.
- Patrick Collison, CEO of the Stripe collection tool, has expressed doubts about the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies: "I'm very skeptical of anyone who's adamant that crypto's gonna work.”
Regulation:
- Chinese authorities have stated that they intend to respect the demands of the population to be able to maintain anonymity in the use of the future official digital currency. Mu Changchun, head of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China:
We know the demand from the general public is to keep anonymity by using paper money and coins ... we will give those people who demand their anonymity in their transactions.
Quote of the day:
Alan Greenspan, former Fed Chairman for five consecutive terms from 1987 to 2006, thinks that there is no point for central banks to launch their digital currencies.
"There's no point for them to do it."
