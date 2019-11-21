Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin slumps under $8,000, Ethereum defends $170 support

Ethereum continues to explore how deep the rabbit hole goes within a descending channel. The declines on the day seem to have found support at $170. Ethereum has adjusted to $172 while the upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart at $175 and the 100 SMA at $178. Read more…

Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork

After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hard fork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken by users.

As confirmed by the community manager of the organization Hudson Jameson, the update will be activated on block 9,069,000 - approximately on December 7. The exact date and time of the hard fork, however, may change due to the varying time of blocks discovery. Read more...