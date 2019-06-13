Crypto market update: Market sees slight bearish correction.
- Bears are currently selling off the cryptos as they reach or go past critical resistance levels.
- Bitcoin SV was the biggest winner of the day among the top 20 coins.
Currently, the market is going through a phase of bearish correction. As the coins break past and reach critical resistance levels, the traders are selling them off. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): The price has gone down from $8,240 to $8,203. During this Thursday, the bulls managed to break past the critical $8,200 resistance line. It will be interesting to note if that line holds on as the selling pressure begins.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went down from $255 to $253 during the early hours of Friday following a very bearish Thursday. This Thursday, the price went down from $262.75 to $255.50 after failing at the $260 zone.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD went down from $0.399 to $0.397 so far this Friday. During Thursday, the bulls failed to keep the price above $0.40 as the price went down from $0.403 to $0.399.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went up by 9.08% and is currently priced at $208.23.
- Cardano (ADA) went down by 6.06% and is currently priced at $0.09.
- Litecoin (LTC) went down by 3.85% and is currently priced at $130.28.
