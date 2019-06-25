Crypto market update: Bitcoin marches towards $12,000
- BTC/USD is currently priced around $11,820.
- NEO/USD was the biggest winner among the top 20, with a 14.5% increase in price.
Bitcoin is on the path to re-entering the $12,000 as the bulls continue to have relentless control over the market. The rest of the top three - Ethereum and Ripple - are also trending around critical resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD went up from $11,035 to $11,700 this Tuesday and is currently priced at $11,820. The bulls will want to gather enough momentum to breach the $12,000 level as quickly as possible this Wednesday.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went up from $311 to $316.75 this Tuesday, but the bulls faltered at the $318 resistance line and went down to $315.50 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls will need to overcome that level to make sure that the market stays in the green.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD has gone down from $0.473 to $0.465 this Tuesday. The bulls are fighting back as they have managed to take the price back up to $0.468 this Wednesday.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Neo (NEO) is the biggest winner as its price has gone up by 14.61% and is currently trading for $20.43.
- Ontology (ONT) has gone up by 11.55% and is selling for $1.80.
- Monero (XMR) was the biggest loser among the top 20 and is priced at $110.88.
