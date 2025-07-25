Crypto market bulls bleed over $1B this week as record high US M2 supply, Trump’s rate cut push

- The long liquidations in the crypto market have accounted for over $1 billion in the last three days, outpacing the short liquidations.
- The US M2 money supply hit a record high of $22 billion in June.
- US President Trump continues to advocate for an interest rate cut after his recent tour of the Federal Reserve Building.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization trades in the red by nearly 3% so far this week as bullish momentum fades. In the derivatives market, bullish positions worth over $1 billion have been wiped out in the last three days, outpacing the liquidation of bearish positions.
However, the macroeconomic conditions, such as the record-high United States (US) M2 money supply, accompanied by US President Donald Trump demanding Federal interest rate cuts, could fuel interest in Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, as a hedge against inflation and erosion of US Dollar (USD) global dominance.
Crypto market’s recent hiccup shakes out $1 billion in bullish positions
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is down nearly 2% to $3.75 trillion at press time on Friday, printing its third consecutive day of losses. The broader market pullback stalls the highly anticipated altcoin season while increasing the risk of a new local top.
Total crypto market capitalization.
CoinGlass’s data shows that the recent pullback resulted in a total of $727 million in liquidation over the last 24 hours, wiping out the majority of bullish positions as evidenced by long liquidations of $581 million outpacing short liquidations worth $146 million.
Liquidations heatmap. Source: Coinglass
Interestingly, amid the three days of losses, bullish positions worth $1.23 billion have been liquidated compared to nearly $280 million in bearish positions, indicating a bull hunt in the market.
Total liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
Crypto market could benefit from the record high US M2 Money Supply of over $22 trillion
Since the quantitative tightening cooldown in May 2022, the US M2 money supply, which includes cash, savings and other liquid assets, stood at an all-time high of $22.02 trillion as of press time on Friday. However, inflation remains at 2.7%, above the Federal target of under 2%.
US M2 money supply chart.
Typically, an increase in the M2 money supply suggests increased liquidity in the market, which could boost demand for speculative risk assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC). However, rising supply risks erode the US Dollar's purchasing power due to heightened inflation.
Amid increasing liquidity, inflation and the US Dollar risking its global dominance, a shift to alternatives seems the way forward. Multiple investment institutions and corporations are down this path, building Bitcoin reserves and backing the idea of BTC as a “digital gold.”
Trump remains vocal on Powell and interest rate cuts
US President Donald Trump visited the Federal Reserve Building on Thursday to inspect renovations and new additions in the presence of Chairman Jerome Powell, Senator Tim Scott, and others. Trump highlighted the substantial cost overruns but remained optimistic, sharing, “Our country is doing very well and can afford just about anything.”
Apart from the renovations, Trump advocates the need to “LOWER INTEREST RATES!” while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) points to two interest rate cuts coming later in 2025 for a total of 50 basis points.
Donald Trump's post. Source: Truth Social.
Typically, a rate cut boosts the inflow of speculative, risky assets, as investors have access to liquidity at lower rates, which could increase the crypto market valuation.
Solana dips below $180 as bearish momentum builds across key metrics
Solana price extends its losses on Friday after closing below its daily support level at $184.13 the previous day. CoinGlass data show that more than $57 million was liquidated, with 86.79% of them being longs, in the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week.
Altcoin season stalls: PUMP, FARTCOIN, PENGU post double-digit losses as bullish momentum fades
Altcoin season stalls as Bitcoin drops below $118,000, catalyzing a broader cryptocurrency market pullback. Pump.fun, Fartcoin, and Pudgy Penguins lead the decline with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours, risking further losses as bullish momentum wanes.
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine holdings cross 560K ETH as ETHA hit $10 billion inflows on 1st anniversary
Ethereum (ETH) moved toward the $3,780 resistance on Thursday after crypto treasury company BitMine (BMNR) announced that it had grown its holdings to more than 560,000 ETH over the past week.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
