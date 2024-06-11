zkSync is set for its ZK airdrop launch next week.

Only 695K wallets have been announced as eligible before airdrop.

After eligibility announcement, several crypto community members have expressed harsh displeasure toward the airdrop.

zkSync's upcoming airdrop launch stirred a lot of criticism on Tuesday following an announcement that only 695K eligible users would participate.

ZK token airdrop suffers criticism from crypto community

Ethereum Layer 2 network zkSync has launched its native token and is set to airdrop portions to active users within its ecosystem.The protocol is set to airdrop 17.5% of its total supply of 21 billion tokens to 695K wallets.

zkSync announced that a one-time airdrop of 3.675 billion of the total token supply would be sent to eligible wallets, which have already been shortlisted based on early project involvement.

With ZK tokens, users could propose and vote on protocol updates as part of a DAO. The project claims that the community can bring staking and other features to ZK through governance-driven protocol updates.

A portion of the drop will go to wallets that participated through the zkSync Era or zkSync Lite networks before March 24, which marked the first anniversary of the zkSync Era mainnet launch.

The announcement has stirred a lot of criticism among the crypto community, with claims that the airdrop wasn't fair to all users. This has led to a ZK scam trend on the social media platform X, with most crypto community members demanding that zkSync increase the number of airdrop beneficiaries.

One X user posted:

"If ZKsync does not increase the eligible wallet from 696K to 1M, this will be the biggest scam airdrop for the community. Real farmers who supported ZKsync from a very early stage...still not eligible for $ZK airdrop."

Another X user posted:

"The @zksync team destroyed a few dreams with the $ZK airdrop today. Hard labor isn't always rewarded."

Lookonchain noticed that a wallet that largely benefited from the Optimism and Arbitrum airdrop is also set to receive 76,848 ZK tokens.