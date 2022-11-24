Market picture
Bitcoin is adding 1.2% over the past 24 hours to $16.7K by the start of trading on Thursday. Ethereum is rising more briskly, gaining 4.3% to $1200. Crypto market capitalisation rose 2% to $837B, rebounding from the latest setback at the start of this week.
On the short-term charts, Bitcoin has formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting an upside potential growth to $17.8K, as suggested by classic targets for this figure. In turn, this would be a move out of consolidation in almost two weeks, which could further boost buyers' optimism.
Taking a step back to the larger timeframes, however, strength remains on the bears’ side as the former cryptocurrency trades below previous consolidation levels at $18.0K.
News background
According to Coinbase research, many investors are increasing the number of coins in their wallets despite the decline in the crypto market. Over the past year, 62% of institutional investors surveyed have increased their investments.
According to a Harvard University study, central banks in sanctioned countries could use bitcoin, on par with gold, to hedge risks. Diversifying central bank reserves could eventually boost the value of cryptocurrency and gold.
Elizabeth Warren, a US Senate Banking Committee member, also called for stronger regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in her article for The Wall Street Journal. She said the Sam Bankman-Fried empire incident is a "wake-up call" for the authorities.
New York state authorities have imposed a two-year ban on the non-environmental mining of cryptocurrencies on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: Is the bottom in for Ripple?
XRP price shows a constant influx of buying pressure, which has produced higher lows since the November 9 crash. The overhead barrier, however, is stubborn and continues to absorb this buying pressure from Ripple bulls.
Tron Price Prediction: Bears aiming to send TRX lower then $0.04
Tron price has witnessed a severe decline throughout November. As a consolidation ensues, the technicals suggest one more low is on the cards that could wipe out early bulls. Key levels have been defined to gauge TRX’s next move.
AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails
AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.
Avalanche price could print one more low before a buy opportunity presents
Avalanche price witnessed a devastating plummet in November. On November 21, the bears forged new monthly lows bringing the market losses to 44%. Several signals suggest the market bottom.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.