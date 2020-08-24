Cosmos Price Analysis: ATOM/USD stays above $8.00, gets ready for another bullish wave

- Cosmos retreated from the recent high amid natural correction.
- The sell-off may be limited by the support created by psychological $8.00.
Cosmos (ATOM) is the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.64 billion. The coin has gained over 10% in the recent 24 hours to trade above $8.00 at the time of writing. Cosmos has been growing rapidly since the end of the previous week amid strong trading volumes. The coin has increased by over 50% August 22 low of $5.40 and hit the recent high at $8.57 on Sunday, August 23.
ATOM/USD: The technical picture
ATOM retreated from the recent high to test the local support created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band located marginally below $8.00. As the FXStreet has already reported, this support is critical for the coin in the short run. Once this barrier gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards $7.00 (1-hour SMA50) and $6.50 (1-hour SMA100). The further decline looks unlikely at this stage as the RSI on the intraday charts stays on the neutral territory and still points upwards.
On the upside, a sustainable move above the recent high is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once it happens, psychological $9.00 will come into focus.
ATOM/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin locked below $12,000, Cosmos and Augur are on roller coaster
BTC/USD recovered from the intraday low of $11,595 to trade at $11,750 by press time. The first digital coin has been hovering under $12,000 for the best bart of the previous week amid growing uncertainty on the market.
BCH/USD regains ground, bulls target at $300.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low of $282.27 and hit $291.82 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $291.20, having gained over 2% since the beginning of the day and 2.6$ on a day-to-day basis.
ATOM/USD stays above $8.00, gets ready for another bullish wave
Cosmos (ATOM) is the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.64 billion. The coin has gained over 10% in the recent 24 hours to trade above $8.00 at the time of writing.
NEO/USD stalls under $20 as cryptocurrencies resume uptrend
NEO has been consistent in the push for gains since March to the extent of surpassing the previous high at $16.68 (traded in February). A new high has been reached at $19.82, marking a temporary setback from the uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.