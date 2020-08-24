Cosmos Technical Analysis: ATOM/USD plummets from 2020 highs at $8.59, can short term support at $8.00 hold?

- ATOM utilizes the weekend session to trade new 2020 highs at $8.59.
- Cosmos bullish case to higher levels than $8.59 remains intact in spite of the rejection from the yearly highs.
Cosmos is dealing with a retreat from a newly traded high at $8.59. The weekend session was particularly yielding for ATOM despite being lethargic and drab for the majority of cryptocurrencies. Cosmos has soared to new yearly highs after new yearly highs since it traded a yearly low at $1.00 in March (during the Black Thursday crash triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic).
At the time of writing, ATOM is trading at $8.07 as bearish pressure builds following the rejection from $8.59. Intriguingly, indicators such as the RSI and the Elliot Wave Oscillator are still on the bullish side. For instance, the RSI is still holding at 70 (the overbought) while the EWO is printing a bullish session. This means that if support at $8.00 remains intact, buyers will have an easier task pulling the price back to $8.50.
On the downside, other support areas are highlighted at $7.00, the accelerated trendline (green broken line) and $6.00. The 50-day SMA is also in line to provide support above the 200-day support and the major trendline (black continuous line).
In spite of the retreat, ATOM remains in the hands of the bulls and the bullish case above $8.50 has potential. It would be, however, vital to watch the volume indicator and wait for a confirmed reversal above the short term support at $8.00.
ATOM/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
