Coronavirus Update: How the proposed United States “digital dollar” would impact Bitcoin?

- The House of Representatives' Democrats are confident with the idea of a digital dollar in times of crises like the Coronavirus.
- Bitcoin would be the ultimate beneficiary of a digital dollar that is driven to launch as a means of distributing relief money to Americans.
The United States House Democrats have been drawn to the idea of having a digital dollar 11 years after Bitcoin was launched. The House of Representatives' democrats, according to a report released on Monday by Bloomberg Law are putting serious consideration towards the launch of a “digital dollar. It is envisioned to consist of a system of digital wallets that would be used to store and transfer value. The idea was made public in a text by the House Financial Committee Chair, Maxine Waters.
A digital dollar has easily been identified as an alternative to traditional fiat payments in times of crises such as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The text, which was shared by the Director of Research at Bitcoin advocacy CoinCenter, Peter Van Valkenburgh referred to the digital dollar as one “a balance expressed as a dollar value consisting of digital ledger entries” and two “an electronic unit of value, redeemable by an eligible financial institution.”
The proposal is in light with the Hill’s plan to distribute money to the American people in a bid to avert a potential economic crisis. A digital system would be easier to manage as opposed to a physical fiat system especially in situations where lockdown is imposed. As per the Bloomberg report:
Large Federal Reserve banks and other financial institutions [will need] to provide digital wallets to individuals and joint tax filers eligible for direct governmental emergency payments currently under negotiation in the historic economic relief package.
The mechanics of such a digital system are not clear at the moment, however, people have been quick to dub it a “central bank digital currency.” The move, however, is expected to positively impact Bitcoin.
In his opinion Nathaniel Whittemore, a crypto analyst believes that such a system will see all Americans exposed to a digital wallet. Moreover, if the crisis continues longer than expected, the US dollar is bound to fall in value. At the same time, Americans could start seeking alternatives to hedge against the falling dollar. Bitcoin is likely to benefit from such a scenario, becoming the ultimate hedging asset.
A Scenario:— Nathaniel Whittemore (@nlw) March 23, 2020
Step 1: Introduce digital dollar to ship stimulus payments.
Step 2: Hundreds of millions of Americans get their first digital wallet.
Step 3: Trillions of stimulus leads to..well..you know.
Step 4: Do you really need me to say it? #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/CbHl5LMXNR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD averts Coronavirus hostility, focuses on $7,000 psychological level
Bitcoin price remains bullish above $6,400 (immediate support area). The selling pressure at $6,600 is lagging the bullish action targeting $7,000. However, the RSI is pointing sharply upwards as a signal for a stronger bullish momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls rally back to negate the losses of Monday
XRP/USD bulls rallied together and picked the price up from $0.1477 to $0.1588. In the process, they managed to negate the losses of Monday wherein the asset fell from $0.1582 to $0.1477.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises by 15% as bulls stage comeback
XMR/USD bulls staged a momentous comeback as the price spiked from $38.32 to $44.10. In the process, they managed to completely negate this Monday's price action, wherein XMR/USD ...
ETH/USD recovery hits a wall at $140, how nigh is $200 critical level?
Ethereum price is the only digital asset trading in the red among the top three cryptos. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 1.55% on the day to trade at $6,595 while Ripple is up a whopping 7% on the day to trade at $0.1587.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.