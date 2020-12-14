Compound’s compensation plan for liquidated users fails to reach consensus but COMP bulls remain in control

- Compound price remains inside an hourly uptrend despite the failed proposal.
- The plan aimed to distribute COMP to affected users in DAI liquidations.
Compound is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On November 26, due to an error or a malicious attack, the price of the dollar-pegged stablecoin DAI jumped 30%, forcing the liquidation of under-collateralized positions. The most recent proposal intended to compensate COMP users after DAI liquidations, paying out a total of 6,817,632.51 DAI in COMP tokens.
Compound price stays bullish as proposal fails
The proposal received 212,952 votes in favor and 681,290 against, which means it has failed. The distribution would have represented around 0.55% of the fully diluted COMP supply. It seems that bulls have benefited greatly from the failed plan as it means less selling pressure in the short-term.
COMP/USD 1-hour chart
The digital asset is up by 5% in the past three hours and continues climbing higher. Compound price has climbed above a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart targeting a 30% rise to $194.
COMP IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows significant support below $158 and a strong resistance area between $158 and $163. A breakout above this point would quickly drive Compound price towards the next notable resistance area between $172 and $177.
COMP/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the 1-hour chart. Failure to hold the vital support area between $158 and $153 can push Compound price towards the 0.236 Fib retracement level at $153 and as low as the 0.5 Fib level at $148.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish
XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis.
Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750
Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020.
Binance to launch Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens on December 15
Chiliz is a blockchain platform focused on sports tokenization where users can buy and trade branded fan tokens. Binance has announced the launch of two different launchpools featuring football teams Juventus Fan Tokens (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens (PSG).
Compound’s compensation plan for liquidated users fails to reach consensus but COMP bulls remain in control
Compound is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On November 26, due to an error or a malicious attack, the price of the dollar-pegged stablecoin DAI jumped 30%, forcing the liquidation of under-collateralized positions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.