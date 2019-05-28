Coinbase unlocks Paypal for Canadian users

The exchange added PayPal payment option for Canada-based clients.

The company plans to unlock the option for other regions in the future.

The largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange now allows Canadian customers to use PayPal to deposit and withdraw funds.

"Following our recent announcements supporting PayPal in the U.S. and the EU, today we're expanding PayPal support for our customers in Canada," the company announced in its blog post.

Thus, Canadian users will have immediate access to their funds wherever they are. Moreover, then they will pay no fees for transferring sale proceeds into a PayPal account.

"Coinbase customers in Canada can now instantly transfer sale proceeds directly into their PayPal accounts. Coinbase is committed to being the most trusted crypto exchange and want to give customers the ability to access their funds in a way that's reliable and safe."

To start withdrawing money from Coinbase to a PayPal, traders should link their PayPal and Coinbase accounts and select PayPal as a payment option.

The company also added that it intends to expand PayPal support to other regions in the nearest future.

Also recently Coinbase added XRP support to New-York based customers.

