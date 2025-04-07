Bitcoin Price Today: Peter Schiff warns Michael Saylor, Strategy halts BTC purchases at $7.67B

- Bitcoin price settles at $79,000 after volatile trading saw BTC plunge to a new 2025 low of around $74,500.
- Crypto analyst Walter Bloomberg noted that Strategy has conspicuously paused BTC purchases since March 31.
- Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff taunts Michael Saylor, warning of a potential drop towards Saylor's average cost at $68,000
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $79,000 during the American trading session on Monday after a volatile weekend saw the flagship cryptocurrency dip to fresh 2025 lows near $74,500.
Amid the downturn, Strategy’s inactivity in BTC acquisitions and prickly remarks from Bitcoin-critic Peter Schiff further fuel bearish sentiment.
Strategy pauses BTC accumulation amid market downturn
According to a market update shared by financial news account Walter Bloomberg on X, Strategy did not purchase any Bitcoin between March 31 and April 6.
MircoStrategy: Bought 80,715 Bitcoins for $7.66 Billion, or Average of $94,922, During 1Q https://t.co/M0YfE5nzLM— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 7, 2025
Prior to the pause, it started the year with an aggressive weekly accumulation strategy, mostly on Mondays, which saw the firm acquire BTC holdings to over $7.67 billion.
While Founder Michael Saylor continued to push bullish statements on his X account, the Strategy purchase hiatus has not gone unnoticed.
$MSTR - *STRATEGY ACQUIRED 0 BITCOIN DURING PERIOD MARCH 31 TO APRIL 6— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 7, 2025
As Bitcoin struggled to maintain support above $78,000, the firm's inactivity was interpreted by some traders as a potential signal of caution—or possibly a wait-and-see approach as the market stabilises.
Peter Schiff warns Saylor of downside risks
Longtime Bitcoin critic and Gold advocate Peter Schiff took the opportunity to taunt Michael Saylor directly on X. In a post on Monday, Schiff addressed Saylor, warning that Bitcoin’s fall below $80,000 now threatens to test Strategy’s average purchase price of $68,000.
“Attention @saylor, now that Bitcoin is below $80K, if you want to prevent it from crashing below your average cost of $68K, you had better back up the truck with borrowed money today and go all in,” Schiff wrote.
Schiff’s jab comes amid a broader conversation around Strategy’s exposure.
Strategy (MSTR) Total Bitcoin Holdings as of April 7, 2025 | Source: SaylorTracker
Michael Saylor is yet to respond to Schiff at the time of publication. Strategy remains the largest institutional holder of Bitcoin with over 528,185 BTC on its balance sheet, according to on-chain data from SaylorTracker.
BTC stabilizes at $79K as White House denies tariff pause rumors
Bitcoin stabilized around $79,000 on Monday after sharp volatility earlier in the day saw prices dip as low as $74,500. The recovery came amid swirling speculation that the White House might consider pausing newly imposed tariffs on all nations except Chinese imports—a rumor swiftly denied by officials Monday morning.
Bitcoin price action (BTCUSD), April 7, 2025. | Source: CoinMarketCap
The conflicting reports injected temporary relief into crypto markets before sentiment soured again on confirmation that trade penalties would continue.
Bitcoin had previously slumped more than 7% over the weekend, largely in reaction to mounting US-China trade tensions and fading risk appetite.
Following the tariff postponement rumors, BTC price initially surged 8%, moving from the 24-hour low of $74,600 to reclaim the $80,800 level.
However, the flip was only brief, as BTC price plunged by another 4% to settle at the $78,500 mark at the time of publication.
In summary
Strategy has not made any new Bitcoin purchases since March 31, according to Walter Bloomberg. The pause, combined with vocal criticism from crypto critic and Gold advocate Peter Schiff—who warned CEO Michael Saylor of a potential drop of the average cost toward $68,000—could further dampen Bitcoin’s short-term recovery prospects.
