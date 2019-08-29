China’s PBOC's cryptocurrency may not launch in November after all

- Earlier reports indicated that China was getting ready for the launch in November.
- The launch now remains subject to confirmation by the PBOC.
According to a source associated with the Chines Communist Party, the hyped Peoples Bank of China digital asset may not launch in November as reported earlier this week. The Global Times, a Chines publication, the information regarding the launch date is misleading and simply speculation.
“Refuting media reports of launching a state-backed cryptocurrency in the coming months, #China's central bank termed them as "inaccurate speculation," wrote on Twitter.
It is clear that PBOC is working towards the release of its China’s national cryptocurrency. However, as the tweet above suggest the launch date remains a subject of confirmation. Although, reports earlier this week suggested the launch to be as soon as November this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls stare into abyss - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below critical $10,000 and touched $9,321 low during early Asian hours. Despite the recovery, the first cryptocurrency stays under pressure amid strong bearish sentiments.
Binance Coin market update: BNB/USD is a rollercoaster off its hinges
The crypto market is painted red after key support levels failed to hold for most of the cryptocurrencies. Binance Coin was thrown off balance and kept losing lift almost hitting the major support at $20.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered
Ripple’s performance has not been impressive in the past couple of months. The bear pressure continues to turn support levels in impenetrable fortresses. The recent dive to levels close to $0.24 almost paralyzed the bulls.
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support
Bitcoin Cash has been dancing at the edge of a cliff since the beginning of the week. The failure to rise above $325 resistance last week cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...