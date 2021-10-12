The portals will be operational by the end of the year, according to the press release, and will bring the total of international portals to five. Back in September, Red Date announced it is launching a portal in South Korea.

The BSN is a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform that is accessible through cloud nodes in China and abroad. It aims to make the development of decentralized applications cheap and accessible, and in the process also become the de facto infrastructure for a new “internet of blockchains.”

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.