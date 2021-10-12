The Chinese-built Blockchain-as-a-Service platform continues to push for global expansion.
China’s Blockchain Services Network is set to launch portals for its international versions in Turkey and Uzbekistan, according to a press release.
-
Red Date Technology, the BSN’s architect firm, signed an exclusive agreement with consultancy Turkish Chinese Business Matching Center (TUCEM), according to the press release shared with CoinDesk by Red Date.
-
The BSN is a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform that is accessible through cloud nodes in China and abroad. It aims to make the development of decentralized applications cheap and accessible, and in the process also become the de facto infrastructure for a new “internet of blockchains.”
-
Supported by Chinese government entities, the network has split into a Chinese and an international version to ensure compliance with China’s strict internet regulations.
-
The portals will be operational by the end of the year, according to the press release, and will bring the total of international portals to five. Back in September, Red Date announced it is launching a portal in South Korea.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano must close above $2.60 before testing new all-time highs
Cardano price action suggests that some near-term selling pressure is likely to come in unless buyers step in and provide support. It is effortless to find a bias for leaning bearish as well as bullish at present.
Dogecoin bulls envy Shiba Inu's rally as $0.275 resistance holds strong
Dogecoin price may have triggered some fears of a resumption of some intense selling pressure after closing nearly -8% lower on Sunday. Those fears were easily justified given that the Sunday close was below ...
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu breaks out, targets $0.000045
Shiba Inu price action has been a textbook model of technical analysis theory – the more extended consolidation, the more impactful any breakout. However, evidence of another leg higher exists and continues to develop.
Top 3 Price Prediction: XRP to outperform BTC and ETH
Bitcoin price is now trading at the same levels that preceded the -50% corrective move from May 12th to June 22nd. Ethereum price is currently forming one of the most sought-after bullish candlestick patterns, the bullish engulfing candlesticks pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.