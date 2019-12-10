- The ranks are determined on the basis of tech, applicability and creativity of the crypto assets.
- China’s central bank circulated a statement highlighting the government’s opinion on crypto.
China’s Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) has recently released new crypto rankings. The ranks are determined on the basis of tech, applicability and creativity of the crypto assets. The index places a premium on smart contract platforms. EOS, Ethereum and Tron have reportedly secured first, second and third spots respectively.
However, major cryptocurrencies are ranked down the list. Bitcoin, Stellar and XRP are ranked 9th, 10th and 18th, respectively. Litecoin is on the 27th while Bitcoin Cash secured the 32nd spot. Binance Coin or Bitcoin SV, which are the 8th and 9th largest coins by market cap, are not even included in the list.
Although the blockchain technology got immense support from President Xi Jinping, China is still uncertain about cryptocurrency. The country is likely backing enterprises for blockchain. China is also reinforcing a strict ban on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, which initially began in September of 2017.
At the end of November, China’s central bank circulated a statement highlighting the opinion of the government on crypto. Primitive Ventures partner Dovey Wan highlighted a few key points from the release.
1. ICO, IFO, IEO, STO are all unauthorized illegal public offering and securities issuance, and potentially illegal fund-raising, financial fraud, pyramid schemes and other illegal crimes.
2. Shanghai law enforcement agency will conduct ‘Special rectification of cryptocurrency-related trading platform, which can be registered overseas, shall be immediately rectified and retired’.
3. They will further regulate trading platform whose servers are outside mainland but providing virtual currency trading services to domestic residents, and will continue to strengthen the clean-up [of] the fiat payment and settlement channels and gateways.
4. Investors should be careful not to mix blockchain technology with cryptocurrency, and there are multiple risks in cryptocurrency financing, issuance and trading (again, Blockchain not crypto).
China will release crypto rankings every two months. The next rankings will be dropped in February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls are waiting for Santa's rally
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the bottom at $6,526 on November 25 and managed to claw back some ground since that time. While the bull started to lose their drive and again on the approach to $7,900, the traders try to find some glimpses of hope on long-term Bitcoin charts.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD needs to move above $4.00 to escape the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $434 million and an average daily trading volume of $456 billion, has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD retreats below $0.2000 amid growing bearish pressure
IOTA has continued its trip to the South. The 20th largest digital asset topped at $0.2120 on Monday and retreated all the way down to $0.1822 on Tuesday.
Tezos Price Analysis: Daily RSI implies further losses for XTZ/USD
Tezos (XTZ) reversed the gains from the previous days. XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.45, off Monday's high of $1.6513. From the best-performer, the coin turned into the biggest loser.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.