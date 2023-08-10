China and Russia express varied opinions on CBDCs while Aptos collaborates with Microsoft for digital payments

- China and Russia have assorted opinions about CBDC, with the former pushing towards while the other showing utter disinterest.
- The Chinese use the digital Yuan to pay taxes while most Russians have shown distrust for the digital Ruble.
- Microsoft and Aptos have entered a partnership exploring the latters’ innovative solutions using AI technology around CBDCs and digital payments.
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have become mainstream in the cryptocurrency realm, as countries transition to digital currencies. These assets are issued by the central banks of individual governments as they look for cryptocurrency alternatives with fixed values and hence less risk-prone. This explains why many governments are developing CBDCs, with some already implementing them.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency markets show strength as US CPI reading nears
Contrasting views around CBDCs but Aptos and Microsoft forge on
CBDCs are a popular subject in China, with the Hunan Province actively using digital renminbi (RMB), the country’s digital currency. Based on recent reports, the province was able to use the CBDC for tax settlements, totaling 6 million Yuan. The report tabulates 794 CBDC-related transactions totaling 3 million Yuan at the Hunan Branch of Postal Savings. The number of digital Yuan-related transactions has been on a steady rise, facilitated by citizens’ willingness to adopt the digital Yuan.
While China is embracing CBDCs, the case is different for Russia where a survey revealed that around 34% of the population considers the digital Ruble to be a scam. Citing one of the respondents:
This is some kind of deception. You have to be on your guard.
Notwithstanding, the conflicting stances by the two significant members of BRICS (Brazil, Russian, India, China, and South Africa) have not stopped Aptos and Microsoft Inc. from venturing into the space. Based on recent reports, the Layer-1 (L1) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain has signed a collaboration with the American multinational technology corporation.
CBDCs bring Aptos and Microsoft together
CBDCs and digital payments have brought the two powerhouse names on a joint mission to explore Aptos’ innovative solutions around Web3. Specifically, Aptos will leverage Microsoft’s framework to introduce a new chatbot dubbed Aptos Assistant to answer customer queries.
Aptos Labs CEO, Mo Shaikh, commented on the partnership, lauding CBDCs and digital assets for their role as “generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet and shape society.”
Further, the partnership will explore blockchain technology-related financial services solutions, including asset tokenization examination among other payment methods like CBDCs. This is all geared towards expanding the reach of blockchain technology. As such, Aptos will serve as a validator through Microsoft’s Azure for enhanced network security.
Aptos price shoots up 10% as network enters an agreement
Aptos (APT) price is up 10% in the last 24 hours, testing the 50-day Moving Average (MA) at $7.2246 as bulls push for more gains. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) heading north and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms flashing green, growing momentum could see Aptos price extend north, potentially flipping the 50-day MA hurdle to support.
In a highly bullish case, Aptos price could leap an additional 25% to tag the $9.1789 resistance level, last seen around June 4.
APT/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if sellers overpower APT bulls, Aptos price could pull back toward the range low at $5.2682, or in the dire case, move further south to the $.1250 support level. Such a move would constitute a 60% price drop from current levels.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin begins recovery with speculation of Twitter creators being paid in DOGE
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently informed the crypto community that there will never be a crypto token for X. The social media platform will “never launch” a crypto token and this fueled the hopes of DOGE community members that expect Dogecoin to find utility for payments.
Ripple XRP price rally to $21 target likely, experts support Judge Torres' ruling
A pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan, evaluated Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in favor of Ripple’s partial victory and examined details of her decision to offer clarity to the XRP holder community.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Federal Reserve’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
Bitcoin price rallies past $30,000, fuels bullish narrative in altcoins Solana, Toncoin and Hedera
Bitcoin price pushed back above the key $30,000 level on Tuesday, instilling confidence among market participants. The $30,000 was considered a key psychological barrier and a break past this level has painted a bullish picture for altcoins as well.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.