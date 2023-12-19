Bitcoin price rally to $45,000 likely amidst BlackRock’s S-1 amendment filing for Spot Bitcoin ETF

- Bitcoin price resumed its climb towards a likely $45,000 target, amidst positive developments in Spot Bitcoin ETF applications.
- BlackRock filed an S-1 amendment, a registration statement that the SEC requires issuers to file ahead of new securities offers.
- Bitcoin traders showed signs of fear according to on-chain analysts, aiding BTC price recovery early in the week.
Bitcoin price rally to $45,000 is likely with the recent updates in Spot Bitcoin ETF applications. The anticipation surrounding Spot Bitcoin ETF has increased as BlackRock amended its application, filing a registration statement ahead of the new product offering.
BTC price is $42,965 on Binance, as Bitcoin recovers from a slump early on Tuesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin price rebounds after smaller wallets distribute their holdings to large wallets
- On-chain analysts at Santiment note that crypto market prices rally in response to fearful traders or fatigue among market participants. Analysts observed fatigue kicking in on Friday, with a negative tone towards BTC. This was followed by a rebound in Bitcoin prices and BTC climbed towards $43,000, early on Tuesday.
- Bitcoin rebound amidst market fatigue. Source: Santiment
- Analysts noted that BTC changed hands from smaller wallets to larger wallets, driving the Bitcoin price increase and pushing the asset to $43,200.
- Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart updated crypto market participants on the S-1 amendment filed by BlackRock for their spot Bitcoin ETF.
Update: S-1 amendment just dropped from @BlackRock for their spot #Bitcoin ETF pic.twitter.com/JxllvsRfab— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) December 18, 2023
- Form S-1 is a registration statement required by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for filing an order to publicly offer new securities products.
- Analyst Seyffart notes that BlackRock caved in to the US SEC’s demand for cash creation ETF product, rather than in-kind creations and redemptions.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes $45,000 target
Bitcoin price rallied to $43,500, the highest level seen on Tuesday, post its weekend recovery. The asset is likely to climb towards the Fair Value Gap between $44,730 and $45,369. Once the gap is filled, Bitcoin price is expected to witness another pullback or correction in its price. $45,000 is a key psychological level for Bitcoin price.
BTC price is above its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 10,50 and 200-days.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $42,331 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Bitcoin price.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defends $40,000 as spot ETF marketing wars heat up
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown weakness over the past few days, in what has been presented as a cool-off following weeks of being overbought. The lull extended to Ethereum (ETH) price as well as Ripple (XRP) price as markets ready for the final weeks of 2023.
Ark Invest, 21Shares bend the knee to SEC’s cash creates edict to allow cash creations and redemptions
Ark Invest and 21Shares, two firms associated with Cathie Wood, have capitulated to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which according to specialists, may be insisting, “cash creates or you will wait.”
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a possible 10% pounce
Polkadot endures the strong seller presence, the supply barrier extending from $7.236 to $7.575. The initial confrontation saw the altcoin rejected nearly 12% and the bulls may be pushing for a second attempt at this supplier congestion zone.
EOS price pedals a buying opportunity before a possible 70% run
EOS consolidates after breaking above the upper boundary of a bullish reversal pattern. EOS could rally 70% to meet the target objective of the technical formation at $1.315. The bullish outlook would be invalidated if the price breaks below $0.640 support.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.