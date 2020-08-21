Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK/USD breakdown could soon hit $10 following rejection from $20

- Chainlink bulls are working tooth and nail to build onto the initial support at $15.
- LINK/USD is not out of danger yet and could plunge to $10.00 especially if support at $14 and $12 is broken.
Chainlink has continued to suffer declines this week after hitting new all-time highs around $20 last week. The retreat is mainly technical following a massive rally from the first week of August. LINK/USD hit overbought levels between August 13 And August 17. The hunt for support has not been easy considering that tentative levels around $18 and $16 failed to hold the price.
At the time of writing, LINK/USD has extended the bearish action to test confluence support formed by the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci level taken between the last drop from $20 to a low at $9.15. Chainlink bulls are struggling to build up the momentum above the initial support at $15.
Chainlink is trading at $15.39 while facing immediate resistance at the descending trendline. The 61.8% Fibo is also standing in the way upward movement. From a technical point, LINK is mainly in the hands of the bears. The Elliot Wave Oscillator is currently printing a bearish session. The same bearish grip is illustrated by the RSI as it reaches closer to the oversold region.
If both the confluence support mentioned above and the support at $14 fail to hold, we can expect the price to spiral farther down. More tentative buyer congestion is observed at $12 while $10 is the primary support.
LINL/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears take charge of the market
BTC/USD bears have taken charge of the market in the early hours of Friday as the price dropped from $11,861.70 to $11,839.33. The daily confluence detector shows that price is sandwiched between $11,900 resistance ...
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls charge towards $7 range
ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to ...
IOTA launches the first phase of its IOTA 1.5 upgrade
IOTA has released the first phase of the IOTA 1.5 upgrade on its mainnet. The upgrade aims to boost performance, usability and reliability of the network. The second phase of IOTA 1.5 is expected to release ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.