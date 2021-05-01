Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK to retest all-time highs as bulls resurface

- Chainlink price has broken the market structure by creating a higher high above a critical resistance level.
- A minor pullback could provide bulls the extra oomph to propel LINK to retest its all-time highs at $44.37.
- The bullish thesis will break down if the 50 SMA at $34.95 is shattered.
Chainlink price shows a shift in the nature of market participants as it creates a swing high. This move could trigger other investors to step in, pushing LINK to retest its local top.
Chainlink price puts the worst behind it
On the 4-hour chart, Chainlink price has been on creating lower lows since hitting an all-time high of $44.37 on April 15. LINK formed the third consecutive swing high at the time of writing as it broke above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $37.28.
This steady shift above suggests a possibility that Chainlink price might sweep the swing high at $41.96. If the bullish momentum persists above this level, LINK could easily hit the subsequent level at $43.43.
Unless investors begin to book profits here, Chainlink price could surge an additional 2% to retest its all-time high at $44.37.
While the above is a straightforward scenario, the chances of it occuring are less likely. The pragmatic outcome would be for LINK to retest $37.28, which will allow the buyers to recuperate and propel Chainlink price by 15%.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
If the sellers overwhelm the bullish momentum around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $37.28, leading to a breakdown, Chainlink price could slide 7% to the immediate support barrier at $34.95.
This pullback still doesn’t dent the bullish thesis, but if the demand level at $37.28 gives in, then the optimistic scenario will face invalidation. Such a move could cause LINK to retest the 200 4-hour SMA at $34.2 or the local bottom at $32.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price had another surge in the last three days jumping toward $0.348. The digital asset still aims for new all-time highs and it’s only facing one critical resistance level at $0.32.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
SafeMoon price plummets and remains trading sideways while interest fades away
SafeMoon had a huge success reaching more than 1 million holders and a multiple billion-dollar market capitalization. The digital asset has been so successful that hundreds of new projects have forked it and copied springing a huge wave of scams and frauds.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.