Chainlink price on the verge of a new all-time at $33 high if this pattern turns bullish

- Chainlink price is currently contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset is close to a new all-time high above $28.6.
- The bullish momentum indicates that a breakout is more likely for LINK.
Chainlink has topped out at around $28.4 three times in the past 48 hours. This resistance level is stopping the digital asset from reaching new all-time highs. However, the bullish momentum remains strong and a breakout above $29 would quickly drive Chainlink price up to $33.
Chainlink price faces one critical resistance level before new all-time highs
On the 4-hour chart, Chainlink has formed an ascending parallel channel with the upper resistance trendline formed at $29. A breakout above this point would quickly drive Chainlink price up to $33.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
However, before the breakout, LINK bulls also face a key resistance level at around $28.4 which has rejected the price three times in the past two days. Climbing above this point decisively would push the digital asset to $29 and into a potential breakout.
On the other hand, another rejection from $28.4 can push Chainlink price down to the lower boundary of the pattern at $26 which coincides with the 50-SMA support level. Losing this key support point would drive Chainlink price down to $21.7, a 15% move calculated by using the height of the parallel channel as a reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin made a run for $50,000 this week but stalled at $48,000. The upswing was followed by a reversal, confirming new support at $44,000. Meanwhile, the resistance at $48,000 is still in place while the flagship cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $47,640.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5
The Graph's uptrend is supported by a positive network growth, according to data by IntoTheBlock. A sell signal on the 12-hour chart may sabotage the upswing to $5 is validated.
ALGO uptrend reaches exhaustion as technicals scream sell
Algorand price saw a 100% rally in the last three weeks as it hit a local top of $1.30. Now, ALGO could potentially reverse as the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart.
ADA uptrend to $1.4 in jeopardy as support weakens
Cardano appears to be slowing its 460% rally from January 1. The upcoming smart contract token has recently hit a yearly high at $0.98. However, a correction came into the picture before ADA dealt with the seller congestion at $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.