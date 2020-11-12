- Chainlink fell after encountering heavy resistance.
- The bears aim to take LINK down to $11.
Chainlink rose from $10.25 on November 5 to $13.45 on November 6 before dropping back to $11.75 the next day. As of writing, LINK is in a pretty precarious position that could define its price action in the days to come.
Chainlink breaks below ascending triangle
Chainlink has been trending in the 4-hour chart since November 7. LINK has been on an upswing, with the buyers aiming for the $13.45 resistance level. However, the bears managed to take control and dip the price below the triangle formation. As per technical analysis, the price target for the sellers is around $11.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) helps us visualize strong support and resistance levels. The IOMAP shows us a strong resistance barrier between $12.50 to $13.25. On the downside, the decentralized oracle network has a healthy support wall at $11.25. A break below that takes LINK to $10.85. This validates our predetermined price target of $11.
LINK IOMAP
The number of addresses entering the network over the last month reached a high of 3,080 on November 7. Since then, this number dipped to 2,210, before rising to 2,440. This is a positive sign as it shows that the network is growing.
LINK addresses
If the buyers take back control, they will take the price up to $12.50 before encountering strong resistance. If the bears remain in control, then one can LINK to drop till the $11-mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price touches $16,000 but gets rejected and falls 2% within hours
After another run towards $16,000, Bitcoin price got rejected again forming what seems to be a potential double top on the 4-hour chart. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of buying pressure behind BTC as the number of whales continues increasing.
Synthetix Network Price Analysis: SNX drops after rejection at critical level
Synthetix Network had dropped from $4.63 to $2.58 between October 22 to November 3. The bulls then managed a comeback and took the price up to $4.67on November 10. Since then, several technicals have turned bearish, which suggests ...
Bitcoin Cash price dives as tokens flood exchanges ahead of its upcoming hard fork
Bitcoin Cash price has been declining over the last days, with BCH currently trading at the $257 zone, down from a recent high of $278 ahead of an upcoming network hard fork, taking place next Sunday, November 15.
Yearn.finance price goes ballistic on newly launched liquidity vault
Yearn.finance bled profusely from its all-time high of $44,000. The hunt for support took longer than expected, with YFI spiraling under $10,000. However, a bottom was recently discovered at $8,000, breathing fresh air into the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.