Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 09 Nov

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC rebounds eyeing $16,000
Bitcoin bulls held firmly to the support recently established at $14,500 after trading new yearly highs close to $16,000. The upsurge was attributed to the tension created by the United States presidential elections in the stock market.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP draws closer to $0.3
Ripple has been determined to come out of a ranging channel since September. However, resistance at $0.26 has not given buyers the leeway to complete the ultimate journey to $0.3. The short-term support at $0.23 played a vital role throughout October and the first week of November.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK rebounds ahead of the new week
Chainlink emerged as one of the biggest gainers this week, rallying from the dip under $10 to highs above $13.50. The rally took place amid the tension created in the markets by the United States presidential elections. A correction from the resistance at $13.50 appears to have established higher support at $11.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH to reach $500 if it overcomes this resistance level
The number 2 cryptocurrency in the world slipped sharply from $475 to $320.25 between September 2 and September 23. Since then, the buyers could wrest back control and push the price up in an ascending triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.