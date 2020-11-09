Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 09 Nov

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC rebounds eyeing $16,000

Bitcoin bulls held firmly to the support recently established at $14,500 after trading new yearly highs close to $16,000. The upsurge was attributed to the tension created by the United States presidential elections in the stock market.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP draws closer to $0.3

Ripple has been determined to come out of a ranging channel since September. However, resistance at $0.26 has not given buyers the leeway to complete the ultimate journey to $0.3. The short-term support at $0.23 played a vital role throughout October and the first week of November.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK rebounds ahead of the new week

Chainlink emerged as one of the biggest gainers this week, rallying from the dip under $10 to highs above $13.50. The rally took place amid the tension created in the markets by the United States presidential elections. A correction from the resistance at $13.50 appears to have established higher support at $11.50.