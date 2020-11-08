Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK rebounds ahead of the new week

- Chainlink resumes the uptrend after finding support at $10.
- The spike in network growth has given the bullish narrative credence.
Chainlink emerged as one of the biggest gainers this week, rallying from the dip under $10 to highs above $13.50. The rally took place amid the tension created in the markets by the United States presidential elections. A correction from the resistance at $13.50 appears to have established higher support at $11.50. At the time of writing, a reversal is underway, with the price almost crossing $12.50.
Chainlink recovery could surpass $13.50
As mentioned earlier, Chainlink is trading at $12.4 after building upon the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. The bullish case is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index motion towards the overbought area. Closing above the resistance at $13.50 would encourage more buyers to join the market and pull LINK towards $20.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Santiment’s network growth metric adds credibility to the bullish scenario by measuring the number of new addresses joining the network. High network growth is a bullish sign for the network and the value of the token. Therefore, it is likely that Chainlink’s upsurge will continue in the new week.
LINK/USD network growth chart
It is worth mentioning that Chainlink may have to stay above the 100-day SMA to sustain the uptrend. Price movement under this level might trigger losses towards $10.
Chainlink daily chart
The 50-day SMA is in line to absorb some of the selling pressure. Note that the primary support lies at the 200-day SMA, slightly above $8. A significant rebound might come into the picture on testing this buyer congestion zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
