- Chainlink price, against all odds, still managed to squeeze out roughly 2% gains on Wednesday.
- LINK price takes a step back on Thursday as traders prepare for the US jobs report on Friday.
- Judging from past performance since September, LINK price is likely to trade back to or below the 55-day SMA.
Chainlink (LINK) price action sees traders getting ready to build up long positions as a strong rally is unfolding with a three-day winning streak for Chainlink price. Day three’s gains were a close call, however, as the ADP private sector jobs report on Wednesday revealed more jobs being added, which could possibly point to an equally strong Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report on Friday . Despite US dollar strength, LINK price is set for another probable daily gain for the week, although the tide could turn on Friday.
LINK price at the mercy of the US jobs report on Friday
Chainlink price action is enjoying this trading week, with over 10% of gains on the docket thus far. Bulls came storming out of the gates on Monday with the incentive that the worst scenarios are priced in for now as energy prices tanked massively from their highs, opening a bit more relief for the eurozone and the worldwide energy crunch. Additionally, traders are starting to forecast the end of the Fed's hiking cycle, which is pulling its base rate higher at a breakneck pace.
LINK price, however, tells a telling tale: on Wednesday, ADP numbers beat estimates by a wide margin and could point to a strong NFP report on Friday. Although the ADP has no correlation with the NFP, its methodology was recently revamped and it is too soon to say whether the new report provides a valid indicator for the Bureau of Labour Statistics report. As such it may well be a factor worth considering. Stronger jobs data would mean more rate hikes, even going into 2023. That, in turn, would mean a stronger dollar which would be negative for the dollar-denominated LINK price, pushing it back toward $5.26 potentially to challenge the year's low.
LINK/USD Daily chart
With the monthly pivot at $7.50 and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) close by, the level is likely to be supportive. This time the 55-day SMA is unlikely to be broken as in the past, but rather more likely to work in tandem with the monthly pivot to trigger a bounce in LINK price, leading to a new high for the week. A test of $8.50 is possible, with the monthly R1 resistance level coming in as a cap. Not much higher, the 200-day SMA comes into play at $9 and holds 15% of gains for bulls that venture to take on the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
