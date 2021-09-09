Chainlink collects liquidity in recent flash crash, LINK targets $58 next

Chainlink suffered a drop of nearly 44% within 48 hours but is primed for recovery.

Analysts expect the decentralized oracle network to hit a new all-time high in the next four to six weeks.

Following the integration of layer-2 rollup solution Optimism, social volume of Chainlink has hit a peak.

Blue-chip projects in the decentralized finance ecosystem took the biggest hit in the marketwide crash on September 8. Chainlink has recovered since then, rallying toward a target of $58.

Analysts predict new all-time highs for decentralized blockchain oracle Chainlink

Chainlink is making a comeback after a 44% drop over the past wee. The altcoin has posted gains of nearly 4% today. A layer-2 rollup solution called Optimism announced its integration with Chainlink’s decentralized oracles on September 1.

whoa. Whoa. WHOA !!! @chainlink is up & live & ... absolutely fabulous! Near real-time price feeds + near instaneous confirmations + low gas fees = CryptoNirvana on OΞ. Come check it out. https://t.co/aWyiEi2lFW — Optimism (@optimismPBC) September 1, 2021

Following the announcement, the social volume of the altcoin increased considerably, driving the price higher until the recent market correction.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst @Pentosh1 is bullish on LINK, the native asset of the decentralized oracle network. @Pentosh1 expects LINK to hit an all-time high in the next four to six weeks.

The analyst is of the opinion that currently traders are sleeping on LINK.

I think people are sleeping on $LINK



Very little chatter yet massive things going on in front of peoples eyes



I won't be surprised if price is a lot higher in the next 4-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/T5TCm44jgm — Pentoshi Wont DM You (@Pentosh1) September 5, 2021

@Pentosh1 considers that LINK had a great close and is likely to trigger the next range high. The analyst is of the opinion that a rotation of capital between Ethereum and Chainlink has already started, though traders have not taken note of it yet.

Update: $LINK had a great close that triggers the next range



Imo clear as day it our-paces $ETH from here and the rotation has already begun



Might not be clear now, but people like to pay more later



Also above MA's cleared a very tough resitance on the $BTC and USD pairs pic.twitter.com/MWDXyIiJbx — Pentoshi Wont DM You (@Pentosh1) September 6, 2021

Chainlink’s massive growth can be attributed to an all-time-high of 76 integrations in the month of August. Further, the decentralized protocol announced the mainnet launch of “Cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP)” and “Keepers” that enable smart contracts to automate key functions.

The two new protocols have attracted more smart contract applications to integrate Chainlink. Analyst @Pentosh1 had predicted one to two weeks of chop ahead of a rally to the all-time high.

Michaël van de Poppe, a cryptocurrency analyst and the founder of crypto education platform Eight Global, expects to see a continuation of the ongoing LINK price rally.