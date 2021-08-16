CFTC Commissioner clarifies Ethereum is non-security commodity, ending SEC ambiguity

- Attorney Jeremy Hogan has recently highlighted the ambiguity of the SEC’s stance on Ethereum as a security.
- Although Gary Gensler has stated that US securities laws are very clear, the status of ETH remains.
- CFTC Commissioner cleared up that Ethereum falls under the jurisdiction of his agency and that it is not a security.
In light of the recent developments in the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) v. Ripple Labs, attorney Jeremy Hogan brought attention to the legal status of Ethereum. Hogan asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler whether Ethereum was a security, while the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Brian Quintenz also gave a statement regarding ETH.
Ether is under CFTC jurisdiction
Attorney Hogan asked the head of the SEC whether Ether, the underlying asset of the Ethereum blockchain, was a security pertaining to the Ripple case. The lawyer stated that Gensler previously said that the US securities laws are very clear, but there seems to be cloudiness around the status of ETH.
Gensler has had extensive experience on Wall Street, government regulation, as well as teaching cryptocurrencies at MIT. The crypto community believed that his appointment as the SEC Chair would be good news for the industry.
The digital asset industry has struggled around regulatory frameworks, and former head of SEC Jay Clayton had been known to justify his actions against cryptocurrency proposals.
Hogan added that Gensler is highly informed about Ethereum, given his background. Therefore, the attorney asked for a clear answer regarding the status of Ether. The SEC Chair previously said that XRP and Ether could be classified as non-compliant securities.
CFTC Commissioner Quintenz said that the SEC and his agency both share responsibility for the regulation of futures contracts on securities.
The Commissioner clarified that there is currently a futures contract on Ether. Therefore it is only “under the CFTC’s purview which makes ETH a non-security commodity.”
Ethereum price stabilizes ahead of big move
Ethereum price continues to tread within an ascending parallel channel pattern, forming higher highs and higher lows. The governing chart pattern suggests that although ETH has not broken out of the trend yet, it could head toward $3,800.
The prevailing chart pattern indicates that a slive above the upper boundary of the parallel channel could put a 16% surge on the radar. However, before this bullish target could materialize, Ethereum price has a few hurdles to tackle.
The first obstacle for ETH is at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at $3,352, then the topside trend line of the chart pattern at $3,401.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Should selling pressure increase leading to a reversal of fortune, Ethereum price would discover meaningful support at the 20 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,227, coinciding with the middle boundary of the chart pattern.
Further lines of defense will emerge at the 50 four-hour SMA at $3,164, then the lower trend line of the parallel channel at $3,062.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
