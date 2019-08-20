- Celer Network is 15 times faster than Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
- Celer can run on multiple chains simultaneously and can integrate any blockchain easily using an open-source protocol.
- NEO/USD went up by $9.84 to $10.15 this Monday.
The Celer Network (CELR) can be expected to become a scaling solution for several blockchains. NEO team representatives are discussing the possibility of collaborating Celer's layer-two scaling protocol with NEO's blockchain platform. NEO has already merged with Trinity Network, an off-chain scaling protocol developed by NEO developers. NEO's director of Eco Growth and the $100 million EcoBoost fund John Wang said that the collaboration with Celer is now "under discussion."
The Celer Network uses smart contracts and DAG-based sidechains to provide quick and free transactions. Experts say that it's 15 times faster than Bitcoin's Lightning Network. CELR tokens are used as a medium to transfer value across the network. Having had three token offerings so far, the most recent sale on Binance Launchpad raised over $4 million for the project.
Celer can run on multiple chains at a time. It already supports Ethereum, Oasis, Thunder (TT) and the DLT cloud computing project, Dfinity. As the protocol is open-source, any blockchain can collaborate by writing out the necessary components and smart contract connections. The EcoBoost fund is expected to provide finance and long-term support for projects that help and strengthen the broader ecosystem.
NEO/USD daily chart
NEO/USD went up by $9.84 to $10.15 this Monday. So far, the bears have taken the price down to $10.08 this Tuesday and have found resistance on the downward trending line. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows bullish momentum, while the Elliot oscillator has had two straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...