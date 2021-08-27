Cardano to launch ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum tokens on testnet next week

- Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week.
- The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain.
- SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
The Cardano blockchain is inching closer to introducing decentralized finance utilities, as the platform’s ERC-20 converter is close to deploying on the testnet. Project manager at IOHK Francisco Landino, the research and development arm behind the blockchain, stated that the new tool is coming on the testnet next week.
Cardano to introduce multiple new functionalities
During the latest Cardano 360 event, Landino announced that the ERC-20 converter would be deployed on the testnet next week. The new migration tool was first revealed in May, aiming to allow users to take Ethereum-based tokens over to the Cardano blockchain.
According to Landino, users of Ethereum-based tokens will be able to benefit from Cardano’s transaction capacity and lower fees once the migration tool is deployed. The ERC-20 converter would also enable users to experience enhanced security, reduced cost and interoperability on the blockchain.
The converter bridge was planned to come into effect after the Alonzo hard fork, which will introduce smart contract functionality to the network, is expected to take place on September 12.
The world’s first decentralized artificial intelligence network, SingularityNET, will have its native AGIX token to be the first ERC-20 token migrated to Cardano.
According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, over 100 companies are moving from Ethereum to Cardano.
Cardano price ready for a 35% ascent
Cardano price has been trending upwards since the July 20 bottom, setting higher highs. An ascending parallel channel pattern has emerged on the 4-hour chart, as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to trade within the technical boundaries.
Currently, Cardano price is bouncing off the downside trend line of the governing technical pattern at $2.49 and the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at $2.55. ADA must continue to hold above these support levels for the bulls to expect an optimistic outlook to materialize.
If the prevailing chart pattern is robust, Cardano price could aim to tag the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $3.46, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
The next obstacle for ADA is at $2.96, given by the breakout line by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), corresponding to the middle boundary of the technical pattern.
Should Cardano price fail to hold above the aforementioned lines of defense, further support will arise at the support line by the MRI at $2.41.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
