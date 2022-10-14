A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.