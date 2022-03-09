Cardano price rebounds swiftly with $1 in sight

- Cardano price action makes a solid turnaround as bulls get ready for the rally to $1.00
- ADA price looks set to hit $0.90 later in the US session.
- Expect to see a substantial influx of investors as a longer-term relief rally looks to be underway.
Cardano (ADA) price has been on a turnaround since yesterday as markets focus on the continuing peace talks, and Ukraine is now willing to step away from membership with NATO. These elements sparked a massive inflow of buyers during the ASIA PAC and the European session as the Relative Strength Index performed a knee-jerk reaction against bears. Expect to see intraday ADA price action hit $0.90 and by tomorrow or Friday $1.00 depending on additional positive elements added to the current environment.
Cardano price puts $1 tag on peace talks
Cardano price action is set to pop around 10% today, with already 6% of gains booked during the ASIA PAC and the European session, the inflow of bulls during the US session will add another 4%. In terms of price value, that would mean somewhere around $0.90, prepositioning investors for another 15% of gains by Friday and printing $1.00 on the quote board. This would erase most of the losses incurred in March. With still a few weeks to go, March could become the most profitable month in the lifespan of Cardano.
ADA price reaction intraday looks to be only one-way south as we will see another acceleration going into the US session. Expect possibly into the US closing bell to see a final push that could hit $0.90 in the process. With this, bulls will gladly sit on their hands going into Thursday and Friday as $1.00 is only 15% off from where Cardano price action would open tomorrow.
Cardano/USD daily chart
Should the situation in Ukraine deteriorate yet again as peace talks stall or fail, expect ADA price action to fall back to the opening price at $0.80. In a two-tier stage, first, this week's low will be retested at $0.78, followed by the February 24 low at $0.75. That would mean an intraday loss of 7%, still on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Terra posts double-digit gains, beating Ethereum in total staked value on the blockchain
The Terra network’s native token LUNA has overextended its gains, and analysts predict a continuation of its uptrend. Staking rewards on the Terra network exceed Ethereum, making it the most popular blockchain for traders that stake crypto.
Dogecoin price primed for massive rebound after a retest of historical trend
Dogecoin price has always produced incredible returns when retesting a historical trend that developed since early 2020. A third retest of the trendline has not yet occurred, but DOGE is currently floating above it.
Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point
Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.